Kenya electoral officials set Oct.26 as date for new polls

Supporters of President Uhuru Kenyatta, angry at the Supreme Court's nullification earlier this month of the August presidential election, protest outside the court in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The court invalidated the election in a summary judgement on Sept. 1 and ordered a new election, but announced Tuesday that it will deliver its detailed ruling on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The rerun of Kenya's presidential elections has been pushed back to Oct. 26, as President Uhuru Kenyatta strongly criticized the court decision to nullify his re-election calling it "a judicial coup."

Earlier this month the Supreme Court invalidated Kenyatta's August re-election and ordered a rerun within 60 days. The electoral commission at first stated the fresh elections would be held on Oct. 17.

Thursday the commission set back the date by nine days because the Supreme Court's detailed ruling this week indicated how the new elections should be conducted and the technology should be used, commission chairman Wafula Chebukati said.

The Supreme Court said the electoral commission failed to properly verify the results. It also said the electoral commission failed to give the court access to its computer servers to disprove the charge by veteran opposition politician Raila Odinga's that hackers infiltrated the commission's system and altered the results.

Tensions between the judiciary and the president continued Thursday when Kenyatta harshly attacked the court's nullification of his re-election as a blow to the democratic ideals Kenyans fought for.

Kenyatta had earlier this month attacked the Supreme Court judges as "crooks" and warned of unspecified action against the judiciary if he is re-elected next month. Kenya's chief justice has said attempts to intimidate the Supreme Court judges following the annulment of the August election have been "unlawful and savage in nature."

The Supreme Court's majority judgment said that the irregularities and illegalities in the presidential election of Aug 8, 2017 "were substantial and significant that they affected the integrity of the election."

Kenya's top court said Wednesday that it was "unable to find specific finger prints of individuals who may have played a role in commission of illegalities." Kenyatta said Thursday that finding exonerated him and his regime from any criminal liability.