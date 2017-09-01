Kenyan court overturns presidential election after ruling it was marred by 'illegalities'

Kenya’s president, Uhuru Kenyatta, denounced the country’s supreme court as “crooks” in the pay of whites on Friday after it struck a stunning blow for judicial independence in Africa by nullifying his recent re-election.

Ruling that Mr Kenyatta’s victory in the Aug 8 vote was marred by “irregularities and illegalities”, the court ordered a fresh vote to be held within 60 days, the first time judges have ever overturned an incumbent president’s victory in an African election.

Robed in red and black, the six judges on the bench upheld a petition by Mr Kenyatta’s challenger Raila Odinga, whose claim that systematic fraud had denied him victory was ridiculed by Western observers, who portrayed him as a sore loser.

The loser of four elections, all of them tarnished by allegations of impropriety, Mr Odinga was in court to savour his moment of triumph, allowing himself a smile as the chief justice, David Maraga, delivered his momentous ruling.

“The presidential election held on August 8 was not conducted in accordance with the constitution and applicable law, rendering the results invalid, null and void,” Mr Maraga told the courtroom, as he read out the four-to-two majority ruling.

Outside the building, as well as in slums across the capital Nairobi and in Mr Odinga’s strongholds in western Kenya, the crowds erupted in disbelieving joy.

Three weeks ago, many of the same people had been running for their lives as police used live fire to crush protests triggered by the electoral commission’s official declaration of Mr Kenyatta’s victory.

At least 28 people were killed by the police, including a six-month old baby beaten into a coma from which she never recovered and a teenager hauled out from under his bed and bludgeoned to death in front of his parents.

But on Friday, the police seemed bewildered and unsure of themselves, briefly advancing on jubilant opposition supporters, chanting and waving branches on the streets outside the court, before retreating again and eventually disappearing altogether.

“We expected the worst and have been given the best,” said Japheth Onyango, a mechanic, as he joined the celebrations. “We have been vindicated and justified. The oppression of Kenya’s people has been ended by the stroke of a pen.”

