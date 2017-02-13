Kenyan judge orders doctors' union officials to be jailed

Medical stretchers are seen abandoned along the corridors at the emergency section of the Kenyatta National Hospital during a doctors' strike to demand fulfilment of a 2013 agreement between doctors' union and the government that would raise the medical practitioners pay and improve working conditions in Nairobi, Kenya, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

By Clement Uwiringiyimana

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan judge on Monday ordered officials from the national doctors' union to be jailed amid a strike in public hospitals that has turned into a test of President Uhuru Kenyatta's leadership ahead of August elections.

As news of the ruling emerged, truckloads of riot police took up positions and doctors wearing white gowns and surgical caps blew whistles and chanted angrily in the street.

Doctors in public hospitals have been on strike since Dec. 5 over pay and conditions.

A series of corruption scandals, including an investigation into millions of dollars allegedly missing from the Health Ministry, has bolstered support for the doctors, even though Kenyan media has reported that patients have died during the strike.

A court ruled that the strike was illegal in December. In January, Justice Hellen Wasilwa sentenced leaders to jail for ignoring her earlier ruling, but suspended the sentence to allow negotiations. On Monday, she ordered union officials arrested.

"This court decides to resume its order sentencing the applicants to a one-month jail term," she said.

The union, which has about 5,000 members, wants the government to implement a deal agreed in 2013 to give doctors a 150-180 percent pay rise on basic salaries; review working conditions, job structures and criteria for promotions and address under-staffing in state hospitals.

The government has said it can only afford a 40 percent pay rise.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists' Union had warned that doctors in private hospitals might also strike if union officials were jailed.

Union leaders and Ministry of Health officials were not available for comment.

University lecturers are also striking over pay, deepening the political crisis ahead of the elections in August when Kenyans choose their next president, members of parliament and local governors.

(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Janet Lawrence)