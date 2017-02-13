Kenyan judge orders officials from doctors' union to be jailed

Kenyan doctors carry placards as they chant slogans to demand fulfilment of a 2013 agreement between their union and the government that would raise their pay and improve working conditions outside the employment and labour relations courts in Nairobi, Kenya, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

By Clement Uwiringiyimana

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan judge on Monday ordered that officials from the national doctors' union be jailed for one month amid an ongoing strike over pay and conditions in public hospitals.

"This court decides to resume its order sentencing the applicants to a one month jail term," Justice Hellen Wasilwa said.

Doctors in public hospitals have been on strike since Dec. 5. The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists' Union had previously warned that doctors in private hospitals might also strike if union officials were jailed.

(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Toby Chopra)