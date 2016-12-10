Kenya oil tanker accident kills at least 25 in fire: Red Cross

By Anthony Githonga

NAIVASHA, Kenya (Reuters) - A fireball from an oil tanker on one of Kenya's main highways has engulfed several vehicles and killed at least 25 people, a Red Cross official said on Sunday.

"We have so far collected 25 bodies from the scene of the accident after a lorry heading to Uganda lost control and rammed into several vehicles," said Red Cross official Felister Kioko at the scene.

The accident happened late on Saturday night 10 kilometers (six miles) north of the central town of Naivasha.

In 2009, more than 100 people burned to death near the central town of Molo after a lorry carrying petrol caught fire.

(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Mary Milliken)