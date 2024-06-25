Kenya Lawmakers Drop Some Tax Measures to Keep Protesters at Bay

(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s National Assembly dropped a number of controversial tax proposals even as opposition lawmakers refused to participate in voting for the bill that’s caused street protests.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Proposed levies on bread, mobile-money transfers and banking services, and motor vehicles were scrapped by ruling coalition lawmakers. They also dropped a levy on imports of various goods, including diapers, sanitary pads and rubber tires.

There were shouts of “reject the bill” from the opposition, which wants the entire raft of new tax measures known as Finance Bill 2024 scrapped.

“You cannot amend a bad bill,” member of parliament Otiende Amolo said during the debate.

The National Treasury introduced the bill with the aim of raising an additional 302 billion shillings ($2.4 billion) for its 2024-25 budget. The government dialing back on some of the levies a week ago will create a 200 billion shilling financing hole, according to Treasury Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u.

To fill the gap created by the concessions, lawmakers approved an amendment to increase an import tax, whose proceeds help to finance operations of a Chinese-built railway. The so-called railway development levy now rises to 2.5% from 1.5%. A new proposal will be introduced to increase a fuel levy by 39%.

The concessions mean that the Treasury is staring at a financing hole wider than the 3.3% of gross domestic product it’s budgeted for, compared with 5.7% in the current fiscal period.

To compensate, authorities may resort to borrowing more or introducing other tax measures. Under an International Monetary Fund program agreed in 2021, Kenya committed to borrow less, and slash government expenditure while boosting revenue collection.

The nation’s debt — equal to about 67% of GDP — is at high risk of debt distress, according to the IMF.

--With assistance from Bella Genga.

(Updates with several tax measures from first paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.