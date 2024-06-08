Kentwood police seek missing teen with disabilities

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood police say they are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who has developmental disabilities and does not have her medication.

Cecilia Tedders left on foot around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from the Kentwood Police Department. She was last seen on the 3300 block of 36th Street SE, near Shaffer Avenue, the release says. According to police, she could be in danger.

Police say she is about 5 feet tall and has reddish-brown hair and brown eyes. She was most recently wearing a yellow shirt, blue jean coverall shorts, white tennis shoes and white socks, and she may have a brown plaid backpack.

If you know anything, you’re asked to contact Kentwood police at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

