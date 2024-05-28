Kentwood police looking for missing, endangered 84-year-old

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kentwood are looking for an endangered elderly woman.

Alice Devries, 84, was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday when she left her home in the 5100 block of Southglow Court near 52nd Street and Eastern Avenue, the Kentwood Police Department said in a release.

An undated photo of 84-year-old Alice Devries. (Courtesy Kentwood Police Department)

Devries has dementia and a pacemaker, and walking away from her home is not typical behavior for her, police say.

She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and uses a purple walker. Police have released a photo of her.

Anyone with information on her location should contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.

