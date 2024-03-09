Kentucky's 'ag-gag' bill hurts responsible farmers and keeps consumers in the dark.

I am very concerned by Senate Bill 16, which is currently being pushed in the Kentucky legislature. This “ag-gag” measure seeks to silence those who might expose food safety, animal cruelty or other violations at an agricultural facility. More than 70 public interest organizations including food safety, environmental, animal welfare, journalism, and First Amendment groups strongly oppose ag-gag bills like SB 16. Responsible farmers are also against them, and for good reason. These measures hurt the reputation of all agriculture. We need more transparency in our food system, not less. By keeping consumers in the dark, rather than showing what is really going on, the factory farming industry is digging a deeper hole for itself. I hope legislators will reject this anti-liberty, anti-consumer bill.

—Julie Ann Raque, 40217

Kentuckians must be able to document animal cruelty

I, like so many fellow Kentuckians, care deeply about animal welfare. That’s why I’m writing about a dangerous bill, SB 16, that would actually criminalize the documentation of animal cruelty (and other unsafe practices) at agricultural facilities. It shields factory farms from accountability, allowing animal abuse to occur unchecked. By preventing documentation of unsanitary conditions at these facilities, this bill also poses a threat to public health. Kentucky deserves transparency in its food system, not legislation that would protect potential wrongdoers at the expense of public safety and animal welfare.

—Cami Coke, 40291

