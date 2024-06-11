Kentucky woman found dead by family had injuries consistent with an animal attack

A Letcher County woman found dead this week had been attacked by animals, according to authorities.

Trina Sandlin, 57, had planned to walk from her house to a neighbor’s house but didn’t return, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.

Family members found her body over an embankment. She had injuries “consistent with an animal attack,” state police said.

Letcher County Coroner Perry Fowler said Sandlin was attacked by canines, but could not say if they were dogs or coyotes.

Sandlin had rented a house at Doty Creek and was fixing it up.

Fowler said the landlord told him Sandlin had set out on the evening of the attack to walk to another house and get some paint.

Her body was found near the path from the rental house.

State police received the call to investigate just before 1 a.m. Sunday.