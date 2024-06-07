Kentucky Supreme Court makes decision in suit seeking to disqualify Rep. Nima Kulkarni

State Rep. Nima Kulkarni's win in last month's House District 40 Democratic primary has been struck down following a ruling Friday by the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Kulkarni, a Louisville Democrat in office since 2019, won her primary race last month, racking up nearly 80% of the vote against challenger William Zeitz. But the race was contested even before election night — the Court of Appeals had previously ruled her candidacy ineligible following a lawsuit that alleged one of two people whose signature was on her nomination paperwork was a Republican when it was signed.

The day before the election, the state Supreme Court ruled votes for Kulkarni should be counted the following night and that the court would later issue a ruling on her eligibility after it heard arguments from both sides. Its latest ruling came Friday afternoon — a full opinion was not issued at that time, with the Supreme Court citing "the timing of the challenge and the May 2024 primary," but said one would be released "in due course."

The lawsuit was filed by Dennis Horlander, a former Democratic state representative who Kulkarni beat convincingly in the 2018 primary and again in 2020. His attorney, Steven Megerle, told The Courier Journal he and his client agreed with the ruling and "look forward to reading the court's thorough and well-reasoned decision, especially giving direction on the next steps."

Kulkarni did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

The next steps are unclear. Megerle said he believes legislation passed this session would disqualify Kulkarni from running in the event of a special election — House Bill 580, which was passed and went into law without the governor's signature, includes a clause that a candidate "who is defeated or disqualified in a partisan or nonpartisan primary shall be ineligible as a candidate for the same office in the regular election."

Zeitz, who landed 22% of the vote in the primary, was Kulkarni's lone challenger last month. He previously told The Courier Journal he works as a truck driver for Louisville Paving and has no political experience, but aims to "try to help out the little guy." He was not involved with the lawsuit.

In the event of a special election, Megerle said Horlander is "weighing his decision on whether to reenter the arena."

"I know that after much prayer and consultation with friends and colleagues from the General Assembly, that he will make a decision on whether or not the people of the 40th House District will be best served by him returning to public office and running," Megerle said. The attorney added he would do "everything in our power to ensure that the decision of the Kentucky Supreme Court is honored and respected and enforced" if she attempts to run again.

Kulkarni has acknowledged that one of two people who signed her nomination paperwork, Sharon LaRue, was a Republican when she put pen to paper. But Kulkarni has argued she changed her registration and became a Democrat before that paperwork was certified by the secretary of state's office.

Friday's ruling followed a testy Thursday morning as arguments were heard in the state Supreme Court in Frankfort.

James Craig, Kulkarni's attorney, told the court LaRue changed her registration two months before the lawsuit was filed and that Kulkarni had acted in good faith in believing LaRue was a registered Democrat, as she had "lived her life as a Democrat, she had voted Democratic in general elections and worked on Democratic causes, had Democratic candidate yard signs in her yard."

"When a candidate who stood for election is disqualified after the votes have already been cast and counted, it is as if the election did not occur in any way, shape, or form," Craig said, noting an overwhelming number of voters had cast ballots in her support in the May primary.

Megerle, meanwhile, argued allowing registered Republicans to nominate Democrats, and vice versa, would "crack open" the state's partisan primary system and allow members of opposing parties to nominate candidates on their behalf.

Horlander served in the state legislature from 1997 through 2018 as a Democrat representing House District 40, an area west of Interstate 65 and north of Interstate 264 that includes the Fairgrounds and University of Louisville's campus, along with neighborhoods such as Shively and Wilder Park.

Reach Lucas Aulbach at laulbach@courier-journal.com. Reach Rebecca Grapevine at rgrapevine@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Nima Kulkarni primary election win disqualified, Supreme Court rules