Kentucky superintendent said he was suspended because he drove students to vote

Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said Wednesday his state license was suspended for six months because he encouraged students to register and cast votes in the 2018 primary election.

Holbrook confirmed to the Herald-Leader that in December 2023, he entered into an agreed Education Professional Standards Board order to a six-month suspension of his superintendent certificate beginning June 1, 2024.

“The circumstances that have led to this action occurred in 2018 when I encouraged Robertson County School District students to register and cast votes in the 2018 primary election, which fell on May 22,” Holbrook told the Herald-Leader.

“Because the primary election was on the date of a school-sponsored out-of-town trip, many of the eligible students would not have been able to vote except by absentee ballot,” he said.

As a result, Holbrook said he transported any student who wanted to go to the county clerk’s office where they were able to cast their ballots.

“Upon advice of the county clerk office staff, I also assisted any student who asked me for help in the presence of clerks and others,” he said.

In 2020, Holbrook said he learned the Education Professional Standards Board was investigating him regarding the help he provided to the students as a possible educator ethical violation.

“While I did nothing wrong, I ultimately decided that it was better for the Robertson County School District to agree to a six-month suspension of my superintendent certificate than subject the school community to a protracted administrative legal process,” Holbrook said.

He said he wanted the continued focus to be on the successes and accomplishments of Robertson County students without any unnecessary distractions.

He said he will work with the Robertson County Board of Education to ensure that the school district continues to move forward during the period of his suspension, and he plans to return to my role as superintendent on December 1, 2024.

Robertson County school district officials have not yet commented on the suspension.

Holbrook is also a member of the Morehead State University Board of Regents.

“This matter concerns an off-campus issue that is not directly related to our University,” said Rick Hesterberg, Vice President of University Advancement. “Mr. Holbrook has faithfully served our institution as a board member and his contributions hold significant value to Morehead State University.”