Kentucky State Police search for missing 8-month-old Ohio County baby, parents arrested

The Kentucky State Police continues to search for a missing eight-month-old girl in western Kentucky Monday after opening an investigation Thursday that led to the arrests of five people, including some of the child's relatives.

Troopers in Ohio County are looking for Miya Rudd of Reynolds Station, who has not been seen by her family "since the end of April," according to an arrest citation. Rudd has brown hair and green eyes, a news release from KSP said. Reynolds Station is about 65 miles southwest from Louisville.

Miya's parents, Tesla Tucker and Cage Rudd, along with the child's grandfather, Ricky J. Smith, were arrested Sunday in connection to the investigation following a welfare check at the family's home, according to a news release. All three face charges of child abuse and abandonment, in addition to several drug charges. Smith also faces felony gun charges. They are being held in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owenboro and were expected to appear in the Ohio County District Court on Monday.

The child's grandmother, Billie J. Smith, was also taken into custody Sunday after troopers discovered there was an active warrant for her arrest while conducting a search and welfare check for the missing child at her Reynolds Station home. She was charged with second degree assault in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident from October 2023, and is being held in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford on a $25,000 bond.

A fifth person, Timothy L. Roach of Owensboro, was also arrested and faces multiple drug charges after troopers allegedly saw him throw "unprescribed" opioids under his vehicle while in the driveway of Billie Smith's residence Sunday, according to the release. Roach was also taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.

Anyone with any information about Miya Rudd's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at (270) 826-3312.

