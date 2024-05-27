Kentucky State Police phone lines are down. Use these alternative numbers

Kentucky State Police reported its phone lines were down on Monday, following severe weather across the state, and shared a list of alternate phone numbers for the public to use.

Kentucky State Police reported its phone lines were down following severe weather across the state on Sunday and shared a list of back-up phone numbers for the public to use.

Gov. Andy Beshear noted the outages during a press conference Monday on the Kentucky storms, which left at least four people dead and caused widespread damage across the state. A tornado was confirmed in Western Kentucky.

"I do believe in the future, we should want dedicated back-up numbers when the major communication goes down," Beshear said. "That's something I think we're going to take out of this that we can do a little bit better. But we don't believe there was any lag in law enforcement services or emergency response."

Around 11 a.m. Monday, Kentucky State Police shared the list of numbers in a post on X, formerly Twitter, stating, "PLEASE SHARE: If you have issues calling a KSP Post, please use these alternate numbers."

PLEASE SHARE: If you have issues calling a KSP Post, please use these alternate numbers. pic.twitter.com/kBD2mimAp0 — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) May 27, 2024

Here are the list of numbers:

Post 1, Mayfield: 502-395-1698

Post 2, Madisonville: 502-682-0941

Post 3, Bowling Green: 502-395-1039

Post 4, Elizabethtown: 502-395-1576

Post 5, Campbellsburg: 502-682-3529

Post 6, Dry Ridge: 502-395-1991

Post 7, Richmond: 859-632-2404

Post 8, Morehead: 502-682-5753

Post 10, Harlan: 502-682-5758

Post 11, London: 502-682-5780

Post 14, Ashland: 502-682-5805

Post 15, Columbia: 270-384-4796

Post 16, Henderson: 502-682-1279

The numbers can also be found by visiting kentuckystatepolice.ky.gov.

Reach reporter Amanda Hancock at ahancock@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky State Police phone lines are down. Use these numbers