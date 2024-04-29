Kentucky State Police investigates fatal crash on McWhorter Road

Apr. 29—A local man is dead following a single-vehicle accident on Sunday evening.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 11, Laurel County 911 notified them of a single-vehicle fatality collision on McWhorter Road at approximately 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

The initial investigation indicates that a 2003 Suzuki GSX-R600 operated by Trevor R. Waskom, 21, London, was driving on McWhorter Road when he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the road hitting a tree.

As a result of the collision, Waskom suffered life-threatening injuries and died on scene. He was pronounced deceased by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.

Waskom had been reported missing by his family on Friday.

KSP Post 11 Trooper Joseph Mallory is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Laurel Fire Department and the Laurel County Coroner's office.