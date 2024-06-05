Kentucky State Police honors fallen troopers

Jun. 5—As Memorial Day approached, Kentucky State Police placed wreaths on the graves of fallen troopers — one of whom is buried in London.

Although Highway Patrolman Vadas G. Richardson died before the Kentucky State Police was formed, he served in the same capacity as today's troopers.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London gathered by Richardson's final resting place in A.R. Dyche Cemetery on Friday, May 24 to honor his service.

Those participating in the tribute included Master Trooper Michelle Lane, Lieutenant Jason Bunch, Captain Ryan Catron, Trooper and Public Affairs Officer Scottie Pennington, Trooper Justin VanHook and Trooper (Retired) Jack Riley.

Richardson was shot and fatally wounded on Oct. 7, 1945, when he stopped a parked car he thought needed assistance.

"He was actually killed near where the (KSP) Post is now," said Trp. Pennington. "Five people were arrested in connection with his murder. One person was caught in Cincinnati and he gave information on the other people involved. When they went to get a man involved in it, he killed himself."

Pennington added that he was interested in finding Richardson's relatives so they could be invited for the ceremony that is held each year just prior to Memorial Day.

Anyone with information about Richardson's relatives is urged to contact Trp. Pennington at the London KSP Post at (606) 878-6622.