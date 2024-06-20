Kentucky shoppers couldn't take part in Kroger's free ice cream deal. Why?

An offer of free ice cream to celebrate the first day of summer didn't last long. But it didn't happen at all for shoppers in some states, including Kentucky.

The grocery store company celebrated the summer solstice on Thursday by giving away 45,000 pints of Kroger Brand ice cream across its family of 11 store brands. Digital coupons went live at freekrogericecream.com at 8 a.m. Eastern, and by 10:15 a.m., they were all claimed.

The ice cream giveaway amounts to 50 pints of ice cream per minute of sunlight during the summer solstice. The lucky ones who did nab the coupons have until July 3 to redeem them.

Which states didn't have the free Kroger ice cream deal?

The deal didn't include folks in several states, including Kentucky, where the offer was not valid. Other states not included were Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. An initial list was slightly different, listing California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Nevada, Tennessee and Virginia as ineligible.

A company spokeswoman told IndyStar that the list of exempted states changed while rolling out the promotion and "while all Kroger Family of Stores would love to participate in this offer, the law of certain states, such as Kentucky, prohibits the sale of products below cost, so this specific promotion cannot be offered in stores there."

Kentucky Revised Statute 365.030 states that "sale at less than cost or gift of commodity to destroy competition is prohibited."

The company has not responded to why Missouri, Mississippi and Nevada were initially on the list of exempted states but were included in the promotion Thursday.

