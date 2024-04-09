Kentucky school superintendent suspended for six months by state standards board

Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook has been suspended for six months by the state educator certification board.

An agreed order from the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board’s February meeting said the suspension begins June 1 during which time Holbrook can’t work as a superintendent. EPSB documents did not include the nature of the allegations.

“The suspension of Superintendent Holbrook is being taken pursuant to a complaint filed with EPSB, not an action by the local school board,” said Kentucky Department of Education spokesperson Joe Ragusa. Ragusa did not immediately say why Holbrook was suspended.

Prior to reinstatement, Holbrook must provide written proof to the board that he has completed a professional development course on educator ethics and state school law.

The order said the board would seek additional sanctions if he receives further disciplinary action by any school district for the next 10 years.

Holbrook did not immediately respond to an email or phone call from the Herald-Leader seeking comment Tuesday.

Robertson school board chairman John Burns and the school board attorney did not immediately return calls Tuesday.

The Ledger Independent reported in 2019 that Holbrook was initially hired as superintendent in 2015. Robertson County Schools is one of the state’s smallest districts, with about 450 students.

Holbrook is also a member of the Morehead State University Board of Regents.

University officials did not immediately comment Tuesday.

Holbrook’s term ends this year, according to MSU’s website.