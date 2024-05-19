As Kentucky primary election approaches, here are 10 races to watch in the legislature

Every county in Kentucky has at least one race to watch in 2024, with primaries set for Tuesday ahead of November's general election.

All 100 incumbent state representatives are on the ballot this year, with 188 applicants hoping to take office at the start of 2025. Half of the state's Senate seats are up for grabs as well, all in odd-numbered districts, and several other races will be decided, including all six seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

National races are important, but state representatives and senators can have as big of an impact as anyone on policy and laws in Kentucky. And several races for seats in Frankfort look competitive.

One point to monitor on the GOP side is races between candidates endorsed by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, viewed by some as a sign of being more in line with the traditional GOP, and those who are aligned with the party's "liberty" wing, which believes in smaller government and runs further to the right. Rep. Savannah Maddox, a Northern Kentucky Republican considered one of the leaders of the movement, referred to those endorsements as the "KY Chamber of Commerce flu" in a social media post last month.

Here's a quick look at 10 races we're watching. We'll start with five seats in the Kentucky Senate before checking out five other House races.

Senate District 1

Southwest Kentucky (Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon, Trigg counties)

This Republican primary matches incumbent Sen. Jason Howell, in office since 2021 and current chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, up against Lynn Bechler, a former state representative with 10 years in office who lost his seat in 2022 to longtime incumbent Jim Gooch following redistricting. No Democrats are on the ballot, clearing the way for the winner of this race to take office next year.

Senate District 7

East of Louisville (Anderson, Henry, part of Jefferson, Shelby counties)

Republican Sen. Adrienne Southworth, who's emerged as a divisive figure in the party since taking office in 2021, will face two retired Navy SEALs also running for the seat — Ed Gallrein, who’s endorsed by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and has raised more than $160,000, and Aaron Reed, who owns two gun shops and wears 10-gallon hats in public appearances. One Democrat, Rhonda Davis, is running unopposed in the primary.

From left to right: Republican candidate Aaron Reed, Republican candidate Ed Gallrein and State Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg

Senate District 11

Northern Kentucky (part of Boone County)

Republican incumbent Sen. John Schickel is retiring after four terms in office representing portions of Boone County, just south of Cincinnati. Running to replace him is current state Rep. Steve Rawlings, who took office in 2023 after defeating longtime Rep. Adam Koenig, and current Florence Mayor Duane Froelicher. Rawlings has outraised his Chamber of Commerce-endorsed opponent by more than $15,000. No Democrats are in the race.

Senate District 17

Georgetown (part of Fayette, Grant, part of Kenton, Scott counties)

This race will determine who will replace outgoing Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, who's led chamber Republicans for 12 years and has been in office since 2003. Two GOP members are running — anti-"woke" business owner Julia Jaddock, and Matthew Nunn, who's endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce and has significantly more cash on hand than his opponent (including a $2,100 donation from Thayer's campaign fund). One Democrat, Kiana Fields, will be on the ballot.

More on the race: Senate District 17 candidates break down their stances on key issues

Senate District 33

Western Louisville (part of Jefferson County)

This race features incumbent Senate Minority Leader Gerald Neal, who's seeking a 10th term and is endorsed by party leaders such as Gov. Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, against former state Rep. Attica Scott, a Democratic firebrand involved with several social justice organizations who has argued new voices are needed in office. No Republicans are running for the seat.

More on the race: Senate Democrats' leadership on line in key Louisville race between Scott and Neal

Gerald Neal and Attica Scott.

House District 29

Southeastern Louisville (part of Jefferson)

This race features two packed primaries to replace current Rep. Kevin Bratcher, a Republican now seeking a seat on Louisville's Metro Council. The Democratic race includes former mayoral candidate Timothy Findley Jr., engineer Matthew Pfaadt (who ran in 2022 but was removed from the ballot since he not a registered Democrat at the time of filing) and Ricky Santiago, a Louisville Metro employee. The GOP race includes real estate agent Wyatt Allison, longtime Louisville Republican Party official Chris Lewis (who’s raised more than $45,000 and is backed by most local party leaders) and teacher Debbie Peden.

House District 41

East-central Louisville (part of Jefferson County)

This high-spending Democratic primary pits Louisville attorney Rick Adams, who has represented the Kentucky Democratic Party in court and has done legal work for The Courier Journal, against Mary Lou Marzian, a former state representative for many years who gave up her seat to fellow Rep. Josie Raymond (who’s now seeking a Louisville Metro Council seat) in 2022 following redistricting. Marzian has raised more than $86,000 while Adams has raised about $65,000. One Republican, Sara-Elizabeth Cottrell, is also running.

More on the race: Marzian, Adams race for Louisville House district focuses on youth vs. experience

House District 45

Lexington (part of Fayette, part of Jessamine counties)

This Central Kentucky primary is between incumbent Rep. Killian Timoney, a Chamber of Commerce Republican known for being willing to cross party lines in some votes, and the aptly named Thomas Jefferson, a businessman running to his right who’s been endorsed by the Jessamine County Republican Party. One Democrat, Adam Moore, is also running.

House District 60

Northern Kentucky (part of Boone County)

Another high-spending Republican primary, this time between incumbent Rep. Marianne Proctor, elected in 2022 as part of the "liberty" wave, and challenger Christopher Pavese, another Kentucky Chamber of Commerce-backed candidate aligned with other more traditional Northern Kentucky Republicans who has raised nearly $45,000. One Democrat, Deborah Ison Flowers, is also running.

House District 66

Northern Kentucky (part of Boone County)

To be clear, this one was on the list before one candidate accused the other with no evidence of having an account on LGBTQ+ social networking app Grindr at an April campaign forum. This Republican primary to replace Rawlings, who's now running for a Senate seat, includes controversial far-right candidate T.J. Roberts, who's been endorsed by the county’s Republican Party but has also been accused of previous antisemitic comments and apologized after publishing an offensive post about guns after the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. His opponent is former state Rep. C. Ed Massey, a more traditional Republican who's been accused by party members of supporting Democrats at times in his career. One Democrat, Peggy Houston-Nienaber, is also running.

C. Ed Massey (left) and T.J. Roberts.

Reach Lucas Aulbach at laulbach@courier-journal.com.

.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky 2024 primary election. Ten legislative races to watch