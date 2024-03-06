When is the Kentucky primary election 2024? Here's when to vote

Super Tuesday is now behind us, and while Kentucky didn't vote, the state's primary election is coming up. Here's when Kentuckians vote.

Kentucky elections: Important dates to remember in 2024

When is Kentucky primary election 2024?

The primary election in Kentucky is Tuesday, May 21.

When is the voter registration deadline for Kentucky primaries?

The voter registration deadline to be able to vote in the primary is Monday, April 22.

When is the first day of in-person absentee voting for Kentucky primaries?

The first day of absentee in-person voting is Tuesday, May 16.

When does the absentee ballot request online portal cose for Kentucky primaries?

The online mail-in absentee ballot request portal closes May 7.

When is the last day to apply for a military-overseas ballot for the Kentucky primary election?

May 14 is the last day to request a military-overseas ballot.

When does in-person absentee voting end for Kentucky primaries?

Absentee in-person voting ends on Saturday, May 18.

