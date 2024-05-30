Kentucky politicians react to Donald Trump's guilty verdict

Kentucky lawmakers are reacting after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts Thursday at his criminal hush money trial in Manhattan.

The trial centered on allegations he falsified business records to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The ruling makes Trump the first former president convicted of a felony.

Many, though not all, of the state's Republican lawmakers criticized the validity of the trial, with one using Derby references to attack the verdict.

"How long can our Republic survive once partisans have taken over the judicial process?" Sen. Rand Paul said in a social media post, calling Thursday "a sad day for America."

How long can our Republic survive once partisans have taken over the judicial process? This verdict will tragically undermine Americans’ confidence in impartial justice. A sad day for America… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 30, 2024

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Northern Kentucky, said Trump had committed "no underlying crime."

"Partisan hacks serving as judges, investigators, and prosecutors have turned our legal system into a farce at both the state and federal level," Massie said in a social media post.

Guilty on 34 counts, but no underlying crime. Partisan hacks serving as judges, investigators, and prosecutors have turned our legal system into a farce at both the state and federal level. pic.twitter.com/It2tcRHpxG — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 30, 2024

Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer found a way to mix his criticism of the trial with the state's horse-racing heritage.

Thayer's social media post said the trial could be "best described" with the name of the second-place finisher in the 1973 Kentucky Derby. A horse named "Sham" finished behind Secretariat that year.

This trial is best described by invoking the name of the horse who finished second to Secretariat in the 1973 Kentucky Derby.



My #HorseRacing followers will know it instantly.



My political followers will agree. https://t.co/JAUwYr3vmd — damon thayer (@damon_thayer) May 30, 2024

"This verdict in New York is another example of Democrats being relentless in their pursuit to weaponize the courts, abuse America’s judicial system, and target President Joe Biden’s political opposition," wrote Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer in a social media post.

Comer, whose district includes parts of central and Western Kentucky, also said that "Democrats are afraid to face Donald Trump" and that the former president will win in November.

🚨STATEMENT🚨



Today is a sad day for all Americans. This verdict in New York is another example of Democrats being relentless in their pursuit to weaponize the courts, abuse America’s judicial system, and target President Joe Biden’s political opposition. One thing is clear:… — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) May 30, 2024

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, a Republican from central Kentucky, said the trial was a "sham" "marked by outrageous and unconstitutional tactics."

"It won't stop me and millions of Americans from acquitting the President of these politicallymotivated charges and sending him back to the White House in November," Barr said in a press release posted on social media on Thursday afternoon.

My full statement on the sham conviction of President Trump ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/gt4TkhGTIP — Andy Barr (@barrforcongress) May 30, 2024

But outgoing state Sen. Whitney Westerfield, a Republican from Fruit Hill, said he was "disappointed" in Barr's statement.

"The courts function as they should, and a jury decided the outcome, for better or worse," Westerfield wrote on social media. "We absolutely cannot risk further eroding g confidence in our justice system."

Disappointed in this statement, Congressman. The courts function as they should, and a jury decided the outcome, for better or worse. We absolutely cannot risk further eroding g confidence in our justice system. https://t.co/2weDgPWgvY — Whitney Westerfield (@KyWhitney) May 30, 2024

Neither Gov. Andy Beshear nor U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell could immediately be released for comment.

This story will be updated.

Reach Rebecca Grapevine at rgrapevine@courier-journal.com or follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @RebGrapevine. Reach reporter Hannah Pinski at @hpinski@courier-journal.com or follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @hannahpinski.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky politicians reacted to Trump's guilty verdict.