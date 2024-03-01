Kentucky: Person rescued from truck dangling off bridge in Louisville

A driver has been rescued from the cab of a truck that was left dangling dramatically over the edge of a bridge in Louisville, Kentucky, after the vehicle crashed through a barrier.

They were unharmed, Fox News reported. Video showed rescue workers descending to pull them out of the cab.

Attention now turns to how to remove the truck from its precarious position, as it hangs over the Ohio River.

It is not yet clear how the incident happened. The bridge has been closed.

Police have confirmed there was a "motor vehicle collision" on the bridge, saying they expected the route to be close "for a period of time".

Firefighters confirmed the driver was pulled from the truck and was now on land, police said. More updates have been promised by the fire department at 13:30 local time (18:30 GMT).

In the meantime,police urged people to stay away from the scene.

The city's mayor, Craig Greenberg, saluted those who "swiftly responded", saying: "Your bravery is unmatched and we're grateful for your lifesaving work."

The vehicle has been described as a semi-truck, consisting of a cab which tows a trailer.

The structure in question - the Clark Memorial Bridge, also known as the Second Street Bridge - connects Kentucky with southern Indiana.