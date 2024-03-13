Kentucky mayor facing sexual harassment suit resigns, citing injuries from a fall

The mayor of Prestonsburg tendered his resignation Tuesday, saying his life has been changed by injuries he sustained in a fall from his roof last week.

Mayor Les Stapleton is a defendant in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by a former city employee who says he subjected her to unwanted sexual advances, touching and comments and requested sexual favors with which she said she felt compelled to comply.

Stapleton had a statement read at a special called meeting of the city council Tuesday night.

The statement indicated that Stapleton’s decision to resign was not related to the lawsuit filed against him and the city of Prestonsburg, Councilman Rick Hughes, who was named acting mayor, said in a telephone interview after the meeting.

Hughes said Stapleton “has been unable to get out” since he fell from the second story of his home March 7.

“It was a bad fall,” he said.

Stapleton had been mayor since 2014.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Floyd Circuit Court, a woman who had worked at the Mountain Arts Center since 2001 said Stapleton touched her without consent, exposed himself, engaged in sexual acts and subjected her to a hostile work environment before she says she was constructively discharged from her job.

No criminal charges have been filed against Stapleton, and the woman’s attorney, Dale Golden, said he was not aware of any police reports filed regarding mayor’s the alleged conduct.

Stapleton did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The Floyd County Chronicle & Times reported in a Facebook post Tuesday night that Stapleton said in his statement to the city council that he’s suffered “life-altering” injuries and the suit has “absolutely zero bearing” on his decision to resign.

Hughes said that as he begins serving as acting mayor, he’s planning to work hard, and his first goal will be “just trying to get acclimated.”

“I plan on going to work tomorrow and see what’s going on,” he said.

“I definitely want the city to grow,” Hughes said. “We need to heal as a community, and we need to move forward.”

Hughes, who has served three terms on the Prestonsburg City Council, said he plans to seek re-election to the mayor’s office in November.