Kentucky man, first person to enter US Capitol on Jan. 6, found guilty on multiple charges

An Elizabethtown resident who was the first person to enter the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, was found guilty on Monday of several felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to his actions on the day of the certification of the 2020 presidential election, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Michael Sparks, 46, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder and misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, according to the release. He is set to be sentenced on July 9.

"Despite others’ screams of 'don’t go in,' Sparks climbed through a window next to the Senate Wing Door that had been broken by rioters with a police shield," the release stated.

According to the release, Sparks posted several messages on the social media platform Parler before and after the Jan. 6 riots including “If we have to have one person from the house to contest the electoral on the 6th who will it be[?]."

Sparks was arrested in Elizabethtown on Jan. 19, 2021, according to the release. The Courier Journal previously reported federal prosecutors indicted him on nine charges in November of that same year.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: J6 attack: Elizabethtown man found guilty on multiple charges