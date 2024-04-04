Kentucky man admits faking his death partly to evade paying child support of $100K

A Kentucky man has admitted he faked his own death in part to get out of paying child support totaling more than $100,000.

Jesse E. Kipf, 39, signed an agreement to plead guilty to one charge of computer fraud and one charge of aggravated identity theft.

Kipf used a computer in Somerset in January 2023 to illegally access the death registry system of the state of Hawaii, using the identity of a doctor, and created a fake death certificate for himself, according to the plea.

He also infiltrated death registries in other states.

One reason he faked his death was to avoid paying child support, the plea document says.

However, Kopf also admitted he hacked into government and business networks, using credentials stolen from people, and tried to sell access to buyers online.

Kipf was initially charged with five counts of computer fraud, three counts of identity theft and two counts of making false applications for credit or debit cards at two banks.

Many of the charges would be dropped as part of the plea.

Kipf agreed to pay restitution of $3,500 to the state of Hawaii; $56,247 to Milestone Inc.; $19,653 to GuestTek Interactive Entertainment; and $116,357 to the California child support agency.

He also agreed to forfeit electronic devices and $16,218 in gold and silver coins to the government.

Kipf is scheduled to formally plead guilty April 12 in federal court in Frankfort.

U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier will decide whether to accept the plea.