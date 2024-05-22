Kentucky House primary results: Roberts beats Massey in key Boone County GOP race

A Republican in the state GOP's "Liberty" wing has defeated a former state representative in a hotly contested Northern Kentucky race, one of the first notable House results from Tuesday's primaries.

Controversial candidate T.J. Roberts beat the more traditional Republican C. Ed Massey in early returns. Roberts earned about 74.3% of the vote with Massey garnering just 25.7%, according to the Associated Press, which called the race before 8 p.m.

Roberts picked up the endorsement of the Boone County Republican Party but has also been accused of antisemitic comments. Roberts apologized after publishing an offensive post about guns after the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Massey, meanwhile, caused controversy when he said without evidence that Roberts was rumored to be on Grindr, a social networking app for the LGBTQ community, during a campaign forum last month. Roberts then called for Massey to drop out of the race.

Ed Massey and T.J. Roberts are running for state House in District 66.

"This is an obviously unfortunate result (with) still low voter turnout. (Massey) hopes one day Northern Kentucky will unite as a Republican Party and he hopes that the district realizes who they actually elected," said Carter Davidson, Massey's campaign manager.

Roberts did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He will face sole Democratic candidate Peggy Houston-Nienaber in November.

The seat had been held by Republican Rep. Steve Rawlings, who decided to leave it to run for state Senate. Rawlings also won his primary Tuesday and, barring unusual circumstances, will take a Senate seat in Frankfort next year because there is no Democratic candidate in the race.

Dozens of other primaries are taking place Tuesday, with the future of the state's 100-member House on the line. This story will be updated throughout the night with other notable results.

District 60 - Republican

Northern Kentucky (part of Boone County)

Another Liberty candidate, incumbent Rep. Marianne Proctor, fended off a challenge from Christopher Pavese, a Kentucky Chamber of Commerce-backed candidate aligned with more traditional Northern Kentucky Republicans.

Pavese had outspent Proctor by around $14,000 as of May 8, the most recent campaign finance reporting deadline.

But Proctor earned over 76.5% of the vote with Pavese pulling just 23.5% as of Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press.

Proctor will face Democrat Deborah Ison Flowers in November.

District 62 - Republican

Georgetown (part of Scott County)

Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton beat Bill Parker in the Republican primary for a seat currently held by Rep. Phillip Pratt, who is not running for re-election.

Hampton drew 70.1% of the vote while Parker drew 29.9% as of Tuesday evening, according to the Associated Press.

Hampton will face Democratic candidate Kevin Kidwell in November.

District 24 - Republican

Green, Hart and LaRue Counties

This seat is currently held by Republican Courtney Gilbert, who ran in a special election to replace Brandon Reed after he left to serve as executive director of Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy. Gilbert just took office in March but decided not to run again.

That left the field open for Ryan Bivens and Asa Waggoner to square off in the GOP primary. Bivens appeared to have defeated Waggoner by about 50 percentage points as of Tuesday evening, according to the Associated Press.

Bivens’ campaign website describes him as a “rock-solid conservative” who wants to eliminate the state income tax and is pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. Bivens owns Fresh Start Farms and describes himself as a “first-generation farmer.”

Waggoner’s website also touts his conservative values, including that he is pro-Trump. Waggoner has the support of the Kentucky Liberty Caucus and Raise Your Voice Kentucky. He works for Houchens Food Group, Jobe Publishing, and Caveland Kayak and Canoe, according to a disclosure form filed with the Legislative Ethics Commission.

Bivens will likely face sole Democratic candidate Johnny Pennington in November.

