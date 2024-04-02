Kentucky higher education news: New dean at UK, latest on bills before veto period

Heather Bush, who has been the acting dean of the College of Public Health since June 2022, will fill the role permanently, the University of Kentucky announced last month.

Bush has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Mount Vernon Nazarene University, and both her M.S. and Ph.D. in statistics from UK. She has been at UK since 2006 and a professor in the department of biostatistics. She is the Kate Spade & Company Foundation Endowed Professor in the Center for Research on Violence Against Women, and has been a university research professor, and won the Provost Award for Outstanding Teaching.

“This appointment isn’t about me — it is about what we, as a college, will achieve next,” Bush said. “Together, we will continue to push boundaries, pursue research for practical solutions and prepare students to tackle public health challenges head-on.”

Bush began as dean on April 1.

Higher education bill updates

The 10-day veto recess for the 2024 regular legislative session began last week, and after several higher education bills have been filed, let’s take a look at a resolution we haven’t talked about yet.

Senate Joint Resolution 170 directs the Council on Postsecondary Education to study “expanding postbaccalaureate program offerings at comprehensive universities.” Basically, it asks CPE to look at what masters and doctorate level degrees are offered at state public universities.

There’s been a slate of bills filed this session that would add doctorate-level programs — veterinary medicine degrees at Murray State University, osteopathic medicine at Eastern Kentucky University and research programs at Western Kentucky University — although none got final passage before the end of the regular session.

“The General Assembly should regularly evaluate the evolving workforce needs of this Commonwealth, the ability of Kentucky’s existing postsecondary education system to serve those needs, and the feasibility of expanding postbaccalaureate offerings at comprehensive universities to better serve those needs,” the resolution said.

The resolution would direct CPE to meet with the president of each public 4-year university in the state to look at degree programs, and then contract an outside agency to study postbaccaulaureate degree programs. The study would have to be completed before the 2025 legislative session.

SJR 170 has been passed by the Senate and the House Education Committee. It was sent to the House before the start of the veto period, though didn’t get final passage. After the end of the veto period, there are two more days where it could get a vote later this month.

$9M donation to James B. Beam Institute

The James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits at UK has received a $9.3 million donation, most of which comes from Beam Suntory, the parent company of bourbon brands including Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark.

Beam Suntory will donate $7.5 million over 10 years to the institute, with an additional $1.9 million from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Research Challenge Trust Fund Endowment Match Program.

The donation will go toward an endowed chair and professorships, and will allow the institute to expand student enrollment by 50%, “creating a robust pipeline of future leaders in the spirits industry,” according to UK.

“This gift will continue to advance Kentucky’s signature industry by funding research to address systemic challenges facing the spirits industry globally, such as energy and water reduction, improving distilling, maturation and bottling techniques for greater efficiency and implementing scalable and sustainable agricultural practices,” said Seth DeBolt, James B. Beam Institute director and professor at the UK Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

UK and Beam Suntory have had a partnership since 2019, when the institute was created. Since then, Beam Suntory has given nearly $6 million to the institute.

“This gift strengthens our ability to address industry challenges and reinforces our dedication to preparing future leaders who will drive the spirits industry forward,” said Nancy Cox, vice president of land-grant engagement and dean of Martin-Gatton CAFE.