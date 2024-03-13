Kentucky firefighter killed in single vehicle wreck. Crash is under investigation

A Kentucky firefighter was killed in a crash Tuesday, according to Kentucky State Police.

Trooper Scott Ferrell with KSP described the crash as a single-vehicle wreck on route 504 that resulted in the death of a firefighter. No other details about the wreck were released but more information about the wreck is expected to come out later.

A spokesperson for the 504 Volunteer Fire Department said the firefighter was en route to provide an escort for another fallen firefighter when the wreck occurred. The fire department did not provide the identity of the firefighter who died.

On Tuesday evening, the Elliott County EMS Facebook page announced the deaths of Drake Adams and Frank Whitt. Adams was an EMT in Elliott County and Whitt was a firefighter for the 504 Volunteer Fire Department.

It’s unclear who died in the crash on route 504.

“Both Drake and Frank exemplified unwavering dedication to serving others, and their absence leaves a void that cannot be easily filled,” Elliott County EMS said in a Facebook post.

Adams was previously an EMT in Carter County and Winchester, a firefighter for Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire and a corrections officer for Sandy Hook Correctional Facility, according to the Carter County EMS Facebook page.