Kentucky election: Where's my polling location? Who's on the ballot?

It's primary election day in Kentucky. Do you know where to vote? Did you kind of procrastinate checking out the ballot? We've got you covered.

Remember, this is a primary election, so you have to be a registered Democrat or Republican to vote and you'll be voting on which candidate in your party should advance to the general election in November. (Aside from the Covington city commissioners race. Anyone can vote for those nonpartisan candidates.)

But what keeps things interesting here in Northern Kentucky is that many of the races are in either primarily red or blue districts. That means, in some cases, whoever wins the primary is almost certain to win the general election.

The polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. As long as you're in line at 6 p.m., you can still cast a ballot when it's your turn.

I answered some of the most common questions you might have about voting today and included a list of articles I've written about the primary at the bottom of this article.

Did you see anything off at the polls today? If it's before lunch, contact reporter Haadiza Ogwude at HOgwude@enquirer.com. After lunch and all night, you can contact Northern Kentucky reporter Jolene Almendarez at jolenea@gannett.com or politics reporter Scott Wartman at swartman@enquirer.com.

Who's on the ballot and where can I vote?

You can see who's on the ballot – from the presidential candidates to your state House candidate – before you head to the polls.

It helps to know what state House and Senate district you live in, but you might have a good idea already based on the campaign signs you've been seeing in your neighborhood and the political mailers that have been flooding your mailbox.

You can check your district and polling location by inserting your name and date of birth on the Kentucky Voter Information Center webpage.

Click on the links below to see who's on the ballot in your area:

Northern Kentucky state Senate districts

Northern Kentucky state house districts

What do I need to bring with me?

You need a photo ID to vote in Kentucky. The most common kinds of IDs accepted include a driver’s license, passport, military ID, and college ID. But you can find a complete list of acceptable IDs here.

Lose your ID right before the election? Don't worry, it happens. You can likely still vote. You'll need to fill out a form and show a Social Security card, EBT card, or credit or debit card with your name on it.

Here's a quick video that might answer a few more of your questions about IDs:

What if I can't make it to my polling site in time to vote?

If you live in Boone or Campbell counties, you're out of luck. You have to vote in your precinct on election day.

But Kenton County voters have an extra option called the ExpressVote. It lets you vote at any polling site in the county on election day as long as you are willing to use the ExpressVote touchscreen.

It does NOT create a digital ballot. It just clearly marks your paper ballot for you and you can review it afterward twice – once on the summary screen and again on the actual paper ballot.

