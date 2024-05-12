Kentucky deputy jailer arrested, accused of sexually abusing an inmate

A deputy jailer at the Powell County Detention Center was arrested after an investigation revealed an alleged inappropriate relationship with an inmate, Jailer Teddy Lacy confirmed.

Christine Spencer was arrested on Saturday by the Stanton Police Department, court records show. Spencer worked as a corrections officer since fall 2023, Lacy, who oversees the detention center, told the Herald-Leader.

The Powell County Detention Center received information about Spencer being involved in a relationship with an inmate, and launched an internal investigation, according to its post on Facebook.

During the investigation, “sufficient evidence” showed Spencer was involved in the relationship and she was charged and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

Spencer was charged with second-degree sexual abuse. She posted bond and was released, according to Lacy.

Lacy said in a statement the public should not worry about placing their trust in the detention center. He said he would place the cuffs on an employee himself.

“The trust our community places in the staff here at the detention center is a bond I take very seriously,” he told the Herald-Leader. “So in the rare instance when that trust has been broken, it’s important to be transparent and take measures for our accountability.

“We want to ensure that the public knows we won’t let impropriety stand with serving the community.”