Kentucky Dairy Queen employee tried to ‘stop the evil,’ stabbed co-worker, police say

A Kentucky fast food employee was stabbed multiple times by a co-worker while working at a Dairy Queen restaurant in the Stanford area on May 29, according to a police citation.

The female juvenile victim suffered serious injuries from multiple stab wounds across her throat and stomach area, the arrest citation said. She was transported by Lincoln EMS, “where she was stabilized before being airlifted to another medical facility,” according to a post made by the Stanford Police Department Facebook.

The alleged attacker was identified by police as 20-year-old Rachel Sanchez of Stanford. Sanchez was still at the scene when Stanford police arrived around 4:34 p.m. and was immediately taken into custody.

Sanchez arrived at work at 2:00 p.m. on the day of the attack and the juvenile victim later arrived at 4:30 p.m. Sanchez stated in the arrest citation that the attacked employee was giving her “strange looks, and she did not like it.”

Sanchez then went back to her home and obtained the knife and returned to the Dairy Queen where she stabbed her coworker.

“Sanchez advised that this had been going on for a while and that when she went home to get the knife that it was her intention to return to the restaurant and kill the other employee to stop the evil,” the arrest citation stated.

Sanchez has been taking medication to treat her schizophrenia, anxiety and PTSD according to the arrest citation.

The manager at the Dairy Queen intervened and sustained a cut on her wrist that did not require immediate medical attention.

Sanchez has been charged with attempted murder of one victim and first-degree assault of the second victim, according to the Stanford Police Department