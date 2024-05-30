Kentucky corrections officer in custody after allegations of sexual abuse

A former Kentucky juvenile corrections officer is in custody after failing to appear in court following allegations of sexual relations with an inmate.

Police began searching for Neil Moorman, 30, of Fort Mitchell, on May 21 for missing his arraignment in court after allegedly engaging in two counts of sexual abuse to the first degree at the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center, according to records obtained by The Courier Journal.

He was arrested Tuesday and is in custody in Hamilton County, Ohio, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Kentucky State Police spokesperson Matt Sudduth said an investigation was opened by Post 6 in Dry Ridge on May 31, 2023 after authorities from the detention center requested one for allegations of sexual misconduct. Findings suggested Moorman "engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile."

The case was presented to the Campbell County Grand Jury and Moorman was summoned on May 9 for a May 21 appearance in circuit court with original charges to the second degree. A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 22 after he failed to appear.

Moorman remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky corrections officer arrested for alleged sexual abuse of facility teens