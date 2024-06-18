This Kentucky city ranks as second best-run city in the U.S.

Two Kentucky cities, Louisville and Lexington, recently made WalletHub's list of best and worst-run cities in the U.S, and one was much higher in the rankings than the other at second in the nation. Can you guess which of the two is at the top of the list?

Nearly 150 cities across the nation were evaluated in 36 metrics across six categories to determine the rankings, including financial stability, education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure and pollution. Each were measured on a 100-point scale and averaged out by weight to create a "quality of city services" score before being divided by the total budget per capita to determine the overall rank based on score per dollar spent.

Here's what we know.

Best-run cities in the U.S.

Nampa, Idaho Lexington, Kentucky Boise, Idaho Nashua, New Hampshire Oklahoma City Durham, North Carolina Provo, Utah Fort Wayne, Indiana Sioux Falls, South Dakota Wichita, Kansas City

Source: WalletHub

Louisville ranks in the middle for best and worst-run cities nationally

According to the study, Louisville ranked No. 56 of 148 for best and worst-run city.

Worst-run cities in the U.S.

138. Philadelphia

139. Los Angeles

140. Detroit

141. Denver

142. Tacoma, Washington

143. Cleveland

144. Flint, Michigan

145. New York City

146. Gulfport, Mississippi

147. Oakland, California

148. San Francisco

