This Kentucky city ranks as second best-run city in the U.S.
Two Kentucky cities, Louisville and Lexington, recently made WalletHub's list of best and worst-run cities in the U.S, and one was much higher in the rankings than the other at second in the nation. Can you guess which of the two is at the top of the list?
Nearly 150 cities across the nation were evaluated in 36 metrics across six categories to determine the rankings, including financial stability, education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure and pollution. Each were measured on a 100-point scale and averaged out by weight to create a "quality of city services" score before being divided by the total budget per capita to determine the overall rank based on score per dollar spent.
Here's what we know.
Best-run cities in the U.S.
Nampa, Idaho
Lexington, Kentucky
Boise, Idaho
Nashua, New Hampshire
Oklahoma City
Durham, North Carolina
Provo, Utah
Fort Wayne, Indiana
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Wichita, Kansas City
Source: WalletHub
Louisville ranks in the middle for best and worst-run cities nationally
According to the study, Louisville ranked No. 56 of 148 for best and worst-run city.
Worst-run cities in the U.S.
138. Philadelphia
139. Los Angeles
140. Detroit
141. Denver
142. Tacoma, Washington
143. Cleveland
144. Flint, Michigan
145. New York City
146. Gulfport, Mississippi
147. Oakland, California
148. San Francisco
