Kentucky cicadas in 2024 include annual and Brood XIX varieties. What's the difference?

Areas of Kentucky will have a lengthy cicada season this year, with a rare brood, XIX, expected to emerge this spring in addition to annual summer cicadas. Kentucky is one of 17 states expected to see either Brood XIX or Brood XII in 2024.

What are cicadas?

Cicadas, an insect recognized for its loud buzzing sound, has over 300,000 species and is often seen across geographic regions annually or periodically. According to The University of Kentucky, annual cicadas in the state tend to have a green or black body with dark eyes and emerge every summer. On the other hand, periodic cicadas only emerge every 13 or 17 years depending on the species, and are smaller than annual ones.

During the metamorphosis of cicadas, the insect is called a nymph before entering into its adult stages. Nymphs tend to stay underground as they develop and emerge after extended periods to become adults. Annual cicada species tend to emerge every one to three years, while periodical ones emerge every 13 to 17.

Annual vs. periodical cicadas. What's the difference?

Annual cicadas tend to emerge on a yearly basis while periodical cicadas only emerge every certain number of years. Two periodical broods in addition to annual cicadas are expected in 2024, Brood XII and Brood XIX. A simultaneous occurrence of the two will take place in Illinois; this only occurs every 221 years, according to Captain Experiences.

When do cicadas come out in Kentucky in 2024?

Annual cicadas typically emerge in Kentucky during the late summer months each year, according to The University of Kentucky. While there are several species in the state, the most commonly spotted have a large body of about an inch, two pairs of transparent wings and a black or green color.

Periodical cicadas emerge much less frequently than annual ones, with some species doing so only every 17 years. Referred to as broods, periodical species are easier to track the development of and more predictable. They are smaller than annual cicadas and have red eyes, a big contrast to the dark eyes of the yearly ones.

How many types of cicadas will Kentucky see?

Kentucky will see two types of cicadas in 2024, annual and periodical, during most of the summer months. Many species fall into the two categories.

What are Brood XIX cicadas? Kentucky to see them 2024

Kentucky is expected to see Brood XIX cicadas during the late spring and early summer months in five counties. According to Captain Experiences, Brood XIX has the largest geographic reach, reaching states like Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The 13-year-brood, often referred to as the Great Southern Brood, last emerged in 2011, and has a strong geographic prominence. According to the University of Connecticut, records show these cicadas from Maryland to Georgia on the east coast, also stretching across the Midwest and South to Iowa and Oklahoma.

What are Brood XII cicadas?

Often referred to as the Northern Illinois Brood, Brood XII, was first recorded in Michigan, according to the University of Connecticut. The 17-year brood is most frequently seen in Illinois, though they have been spotted near the Indiana, Ohio and Michigan border. In 2024, Illinois is the only state to see Brood XII, according to Captain Experiences.

What Kentucky counties will see Brood XIX cicadas?

Kentucky counties expected to see Brood XIX include Carlisle, McCracken, Marshall, Trigg and Union.

Will any area have both cicada broods in 2024?

Illinois counties expected to see both Brood XIX and Brood XII include Champaign, Coles, De Witt, Douglas, Ford and Iroquois.

What do cicadas eat?

Cicadas are herbivores, meaning they rely primarily on plants as a food source. According to friendtocicadas.org, cicadas have mouths shaped like a straw, which they can insert into plants to sip fluids from. Nymphs especially rely on sap from tree roots for survival when buried underground.

Are cicadas dangerous?

Cicadas can't harm humans, pets, or livestock, but produce an extreme sound when there's a greater sum of them. Additionally, during years when large numbers of periodical cicadas emerge from the soil, trees can suffer significant damage from egg-laying by females.

How loud are cicadas?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noise levels of cicadas can reach 90 to 100 decibels, exceeding the recommended exposure limit for noise. However, that doesn't immediately make it a hazard. Rather, prolonged exposure and close distances increase the danger of hearing loss.

