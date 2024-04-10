Kentucky boy, 8, died from fentanyl intoxication, not strawberries, officials say

The ingestion of strawberries during a school fundraiser had nothing to do with the March 15 death of an 8-year-old Kentucky boy, officials said.

Hopkins County Coroner on Wednesday said the boy, Trey Harris, died from fentanyl intoxication, WFIE reported.

His family had told police they suspected he had an allergic reaction after eating strawberries the night before from a school fundraiser.

The Hopkins County Health Department responded by urging the disposal of those strawberries while they investigated.

Health officials now say the FDA tested the strawberries and found there was nothing wrong with them, the television news station reported.

Trey’s stepfather, Antonio Person, was arrested on March 26 for trafficking fentanyl and other drug and gun charges while police investigated Trey’s death; and has now been charged with manslaughter, according to jail records, WFIE reported.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Officials: Boy died from fentanyl intoxication, not strawberries