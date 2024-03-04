Kentucky assistant principal with past discipline issues resigns amid investigation

An assistant principal at McCreary Central High School has resigned amid a police and state investigation, school officials confirmed Monday.

Aaron Anderson resigned Feb. 27 rather than face termination, said Superintendent Brian Crawford.

Kentucky State Police is investigating Anderson’s conduct along with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Department of Community Based Services, which investigates child and adult abuse complaints, said Crawford.

Crawford said he could not comment on the nature of the investigation.

Officials with Kentucky State Police did not immediately respond to questions about the investigation.

Crawford said Anderson has been disciplined in the past. He was suspended without pay in January but Crawford said due to privacy and personnel laws he could not say why Anderson had been disciplined.

In 2017, Anderson was reprimanded by the Educational Professional Standards Board, which oversees educator’s teaching licenses, for having a sexual encounter with an adult on a school bus during an elementary school basketball tournament, according to a September 2017 article in The Voice, the McCreary County newspaper.

At the time, Anderson was an assistant superintendent.

The allegations came out after the woman later applied for a position with the school system and did not get it. Anderson told investigators the relationship was consensual and he did not have any say in the woman being hired.

Anderson was given a retroactive suspension of his certificate for several months in 2017. Anderson was also required to undergo ethics training, according to the newspaper and minutes of the EPSB board.