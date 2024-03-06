Kentucky will have its annual tornado drill on Wednesday morning. Here's what to know

Kentucky will conduct its annual tornado drill Wednesday so residents can practice safety preparedness in case of an emergency, according to the National Weather Service of Louisville.

The sirens will run at 10:07 a.m. through the Emergency Alert System, including NOAA Weather Radio, local TV and radio stations and cable, except in Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. It will not, however, run through a phone's Wireless Emergency Alert, according to the NWS of Louisville.

"The annual tornado drill aims to raise awareness about tornado safety and preparedness, educate the public on how to respond during a tornado and ensure that individuals and communities are adequately prepared for severe weather events," according to a post from the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management on X, formerly Twitter.

According to a post from the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, people should practice where to shelter from a tornado during Wednesday's drill, including basements or storm shelters and also take protections, as they would during a real tornado, including covering their heads and crouching low.

Mark Hebert, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Public Schools, said the school district will not mandate the tornado drill as they have already conducted their two state-mandated tornado drills for the school year. He said if schools participate, it will be voluntary.

The drill will be postponed for a day with better weather if there is a severe weather threat, service officials said.

