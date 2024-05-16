Kentuckians have 3 days to vote early. Your guide to casting a ballot in 2024 primary

While November’s presidential contest may seem distant, Kentuckians will get their first shot at the ballot Tuesday when they head to the polls for the 2024 primaries.

On the ballot May 21 are a number of federal, state and local contests, though some races may be settled during the primary if there is no candidate from the opposing party in the general election.

During the state’s last presidential primary in 2020, statewide turnout was just 31.1%, according to data from the Kentucky State Board of Elections. Turnout was only slightly higher in the commonwealth’s two most populous counties, Jefferson and Fayette, at 36.1% and 38.1%, respectively.

For those who might not be able to slip away from work Tuesday or just want a convenient option, the state’s three-day early voting period opens Thursday to offer all registered voters a chance to cast their ballot, no excuse needed.

Here’s what you need to know, and if you feel under prepared, don’t forget to check out the Herald-Leader’s Voter Guide, updated daily.

When is early voting in the 2024 primaries in Kentucky?

Voters across the state can visit an early voting site in their county Thursday, May 16, Friday, May 17 or Saturday, May 18 to cast a ballot. Hours may vary by location.

You do not need to have one of the state’s qualifying excuses to use this early voting period, but you cannot register to vote during early voting if you are not already. The voter registration deadline for the May 21 primary was April 22.

The state does offer another early voting method — excused, in-person absentee — during which voters with a qualified excuse can cast a ballot at their county clerk’s office, but that period closed May 15.

Where can I vote early in Lexington/Fayette County?

Fayette County is offering six early voting sites this election in partnership with the Lexington Public Library. Last year, the county offered just four. The sites will run all three days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The three-day early voting sites in Fayette County for the May 21 primary are:

Central Library, 140 East Main St., Lexington, KY 40507

Beaumont Library, 3080 Fieldstone Way, Lexington, KY 40513

Northside Library, 1733 Russell Cave Road, Lexington, KY 40505

Eastside Library, 3000 Blake James Drive Lexington, KY 40509

Tates Creek Library, 3628 Walden Drive, Lexington, KY 40517

Marksbury Family Library, 2197 Versailles Road, Lexington, KY 40504

The sites will also serve as vote centers Tuesday for Election Day, Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb confirmed.

“I am most excited to see how all the libraries being open will contribute to early voting and on election day as well,” Lamb said in an email to the Herald-Leader. “Any Fayette County registered voter can go to any library and vote.”

Where can I vote early elsewhere in Kentucky?

If you live another county, you can use the state’s polling place locator tool online to search for your site by county. It should be marked on the list as “In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location” or locations.

You can visit any early voting site in your county during the three-day period, regardless of precinct or assigned Election Day polling place.

Early voting sites for counties adjacent to Fayette include:

Scott County: Scott County Public Library, 104 S. Bradford Lane, Georgetown, KY 40324; hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bourbon County: Bourbon County Legion Park, 30 Legion Drive, Paris, KY 40361; hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Clark County: Clark County Courthouse, 34 South Main St., Winchester, KY 40391; hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Madison County: Russel Acton Folk Center, 212 W. Jefferson St. Berea, KY 40403; Madison Co. Extension Office, 230 Duncannon Lane, Richmond, KY 40475; Madison County Public Library, 507 W Main St., Richmond, KY 40475; Ignite Academy North Campus, 2075 Merchant Drive, Richmond, KY 40475; Richmond Active Living Center, 801 Brighton Ave., Richmond, KY 40475; Ignite Academy South Campus, 123 Ferristown Industrial Drive Berea, KY 40475’ hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all locations.

Jessamine County: Jessamine County Court House, 101 N. Main St., Nicholasville, KY 40356; hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Woodford County: Falling Springs Recreation Center, 275 Beasley Drive, Versailles, KY 40383; hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Who can vote early?

In Kentucky, if you are registered to vote you can visit any in-person, no-excuse early voting site in your county from Thursday to Saturday.

If you are unsure of you registration status, you can use the state’s online voter information center to look it up online, or visit your county clerk’s office or early voting site to speak with an election official.

Kentucky is a closed primary state, which means you must have been registered with a major party by the end of the prior year to cast a ballot in that party’s primary. For independent voters, this will mean only nonpartisan races will appear on the ballot.

Do I need a photo ID to vote early in Kentucky?

Yes, Kentucky requires all voters to present a valid form of photo identification when collecting their ballot, and that requirement holds for early voting, as well.

Acceptable forms of photo ID include:

A driver’s license

A student ID from a public or private college or university

An ID issued by the commonwealth of Kentucky or the federal government, like a passport or military ID

An ID issued by a local government

If you don’t have one of these forms of identification, you should speak with an election official to discuss your options.

Can I still vote by mail in the Kentucky primary?

Unfortunately, you cannot request a mail-in ballot for May’s primary if you have not already done so. The deadline to secure one was May 7.

However, if you have your absentee-by-mail ballot, it is not too late to fill it out completely and return it. All ballots must be returned to your county clerk by 6 p.m. Election Day to be counted. If you mail it, it must be postmarked by May 21.

If you miss the window to return your ballot via the U.S. Postal Service, you can return it to your county’s secure ballot drop-box. It must be in the drop-box by 6 p.m. local time Tuesday.

Fayette County’s ballot drop-box is located at the clerk’s office, along the sidewalk in front of the building at 162 E. Main St. in Lexington. Voters in other counties can use the polling place locator to find their drop-box location.

What if I want to vote on Election Day?

Election Day voters unite — polls are open in Kentucky from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time Tuesday, May 21. All Election Day voters should visit their assigned polling place or a vote center, where applicable, to cast their ballot.

If you are unsure where your polling place is, you can find that information by researching your voter registration online.

Lamb said Fayette County will open 286 precincts at 135 fully staffed locations across the area to serve voters.

If you have questions about your eligibility to vote, contact your county clerk’s office directly or go to your polling location.

Do you have a question about elections in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.