Kenton George enters guilty plea to felonious assault for attacking man with a hammer

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A Dover man accused of attacking another man with a hammer on Feb. 20 has entered a guilty plea to one count of felonious assault.

Kenton L. George, 47, of 330 W. Slingluff Ave., Dover, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on Tuesday during a final pre-trial hearing in front of Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest. George had been scheduled to go on trial on July 10.

Kenton L. George signs a change of plea form, Tuesday, June 25 in the courtroom of Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest.

He was originally charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The state agreed to drop the attempted murder charge in return for George pleading guilty to felonious assault.

George has been held in the Tuscarawas County Jail since he was indicted on April 4 by a Tuscarawas County grand jury.

Judge Ernest told George that he could face between two and eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine. He would also be precluded from owning a firearm.

Sentencing has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 9.

