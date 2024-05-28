Kent Police: Ravenna man charged with stabbing man he knew at Kent PARTA station

A PARTA bus leaves the Kent Central Gateway. A Ravenna man is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another man here on Saturday.

A Ravenna man is accused of trying to kill another man with a knife Saturday at Portage Area Regional Transit Authority's Kent Central Gateway.

Johnathan Glenn Walters, 19, was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and aggravated robbery, and second-degree felony assault, according to records at Portage County Municipal Court in Kent.

More: Portage Sheriff: Teen tried to kill male in Ravenna Twp.

Kent Police Chief Nicholas Shearer said Tuesday that police and EMS were called about 12:55 p.m. Saturday to the area where passengers board buses on a report of the stabbing of a 22-year-old Franklin Township man.

According court records, Walters allegedly used a 5-inch switchblade knife to stab a 22-year-old Kent man several times in the body, head, face and arms. Shearer said he believes the man is in stable condition at Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Shearer said the robbery charge stems from Walters allegedly taking the Franklin Township man's cell phone and a bag of "technically legal" marijuana.

Shearer said police are still attempting to gather information.

"I think the biggest thing that I would say is it doesn't seem to be a random act or anything," he said. "These people knew each other. I don't exactly know what the motive was, but there was a relationship in some fashion between these two."

Walters was jailed Saturday in Portage County, according to a jail booking report.

He was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday afternoon, but bond information was not immediately available.

Walters is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Kent Police say Jonathan Glenn Walters knew victim of PARTA station attack