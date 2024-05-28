Kent police are investigating after shooting hospitalizes one

Kent police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of 36th Avenue South and South 249th Street on Tuesday morning.

According to officers, they are speaking with people inside and attempting to clear the home so they can continue their investigation.

One adult victim was transported to the hospital.

Jarod Kasner, Assistant Police Chief of the Patrol Division with the Kent Police Department, said “We will update you with more information as this unfolds.”











