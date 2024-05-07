Kent PD catch teen suspects red handed thanks to alert neighbor

Two teen burglary suspects were caught fleeing a home under construction thanks to an alert neighbor.

It happened this past week on Southeast 259th Street.

A neighbor spotted the two teens jumping a fence and wandering around with flashlights. He continued to watch the pair as they loaded up a van with stolen equipment.

Police began to arrive while the neighbor was still on the phone with 9-1-1. Officers were alerted when the vehicle began to flee, and they were able to stop it.

The 16 and 17-year-old suspects were arrested, and the property was recovered. The witness was also able to provide officers with surveillance video of the crime.

The case has been referred to King County Juvenile Court.