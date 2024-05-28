Kent parade, services honor Portage County's fallen heroes

Ravenna Record-Courier

Portage County honored its fallen soldiers in Memorial Day parades and ceremonies in local towns on Monday. The Kent Memorial Day Parade stepped off Monday morning from North Water Street and stopped at the West Main Street Bridge for a brief observance. Another observance took place at Standing Rock Cemetery. Check out more photos in a gallery at record-courier.com.

American Legion Post 496 Honor Guard perform a 21 gun salute at the Kent Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 27.
American Legion Post 496 Honor Guard perform a 21 gun salute at the Kent Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 27.
Kent Memorial Day parade on Monday May 27.
Kent Memorial Day parade on Monday May 27.
Kent Memorial Day parade on Monday May 27.
Kent Memorial Day parade on Monday May 27.
Paul Sellman, American Legion Post 496 chaplain speaks during Kent Memorial Day events on Monday, May 27.
Paul Sellman, American Legion Post 496 chaplain speaks during Kent Memorial Day events on Monday, May 27.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Kent parade, services honor Portage County's fallen heroes