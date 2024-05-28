Kent parade, services honor Portage County's fallen heroes
Portage County honored its fallen soldiers in Memorial Day parades and ceremonies in local towns on Monday. The Kent Memorial Day Parade stepped off Monday morning from North Water Street and stopped at the West Main Street Bridge for a brief observance. Another observance took place at Standing Rock Cemetery. Check out more photos in a gallery at record-courier.com.
