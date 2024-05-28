Kent parade, services honor Portage County's fallen heroes

TechCrunch

Nubank is taking its first tentative steps into the mobile network realm, as the NYSE-traded Brazilian neobank rolls out an eSIM (embedded SIM) service for travelers. The service will give customers access to 10GB of free roaming internet in more than 40 countries without having to switch out their own existing physical SIM card or eSIM. The launch comes shortly after news first emerged that Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL) had quietly greenlit plans for Nubank to become a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in partnership with wireless giant Claro.