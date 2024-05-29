Kent man gets 12 years in meth-fueled assault on Ravenna Police

Just before he was sentenced to at least a dozen years in prison Wednesday, Matthew J. Zeigler had just one word for the Ravenna Police officers he reportedly planned to shoot during a July altercation.

"Sorry."

The 33-year-old Kent resident spoke to four officers seated in the courtroom's gallery. Then he went silent.

Portage County Common Pleas Court Judge Becky Doherty sentenced Zeigler to 12 to 16 years in prison during a hearing that lasted about 30 minutes.

"I hope that you receive the mental health and substance abuse assistance that you need because you will be released at some point," Doherty told Zeigler. "You're still young and you have a lot of time to turn this around."

Ravenna Police said Zeigler stopped his vehicle outside of the South Park Way police station around 10 p.m. July 13, 2023, and began vandalizing a cruiser. When police saw Zeigler on surveillance cameras, officers went outside to confront him. Zeigler attempted to punch an officer, and police said a Taser shot had no effect on the suspect.

Police said Zeigler then grabbed another officer around the neck and tried to take the officer's holstered firearm as they both fell to the ground. Other officers jumped in and arrested Zeigler. No serious injuries were reported.

Prosecutor Mary Beth Kiah said the maximum possible sentence for Zeigler was 17 to 22 1/2 years. She told Doherty that while she respects the court's policy of not imposing the maximum sentence when a defendant pleads guilty, she requested a sentence "close to the maximum" to set an example.

George Keith, Zeigler's attorney, asked for a sentence in the "middle range."

Kiah said Zeigler had a previous criminal record consisting of such low-level felony offenses as drug possession and receiving stolen property. He was on probation in July.

She said that prior to going to the Ravenna Police Department, he used meth and consumed alcohol before driving his vehicle over grassy areas in the Kent Police Department's parking lot. This was caught on surveillance video outside the department, said Kiah.

During the hearing, Kiah showed a nearly three-minute video clip of the altercation outside the Ravenna Police Department. When the first two officers came out of the station to confront Zeigler, he attacked them.

One officer ended up on the ground, with Zeigler on top, attempting to grab the officer's holstered sidearm. The officer rolled to his side, which Kiah said prevented Zeigler from taking the weapon. Kiah said Zeigler's DNA was found on the grip.

Kiah said meth can give a person a strength that belies their physical size.

"It took four officers to take him into custody," she said. "It took over a minute's time, which probably felt even longer to officers fighting this man."

Kiah said Zeigler told Ravenna Police the next day that he had relapsed, because he was tired of being on probation. He also told the detectives that if he had gotten control of the gun, he planned to shoot the officers and escape in his vehicle.

"Thank God he was not successful in pulling that gun out of the holster because he knew exactly what he was going to do next," said Kiah.

Kiah pointed out that Zeigler could have decided to get help from the court's adult probation department or other agencies in Portage County, instead of using drugs and alcohol and attacking officers.

"Instead of seeking help, instead of going another route, in his mind he thinks it's OK to take the life of a police officer because he's having a bad day," said Kiah.

While Zeigler's attorney said he could not dispute Kiah's statements, Keith pointed out that this was the first serious offense for Zeigler. He added that he took responsibility, and said Zeigler has a history of mental illness going back to his late teens.

"There's no question his use of methamphetamine contributed tremendously to this," he said.

Keith praised the "tremendous professionalism of the Ravenna Police Department or (Zeigler would) be dead now."

"They were put into the position where they had to address this gentleman," he said.

Doherty expressed similar sentiments.

"I honestly commend them for dealing with your behavior and your aggression in a way that resulted in you still breathing because it could have gone very, very differently for them and for you," she told Zeigler.

Doherty allowed Zeigler's mother, who did not provide her name, to speak at the sentencing hearing. She said she has been trying to get help for her son since 2011, but it is not that easy given the status of mental health treatment. She said Zeigler's substance abuse is a form of "self medication."

None of the officers spoke during the hearing. They and Zeigler's mother quickly left following the hearing.

Zeigler pleaded guilty in April to felony aggravated robbery with a firearm specification and two counts of fourth-degree felony assault on a police officer.

