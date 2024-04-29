Kent County Sheriff’s Office invites public comment for assessment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is accepting feedback this week from the community on its policies, procedures and more.

It’s part of an assessment by the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, whose team will be examining the Kent County Sheriff’s Office’s policies, procedures, management, operations and support services. A team of assessors from MLEAP will arrive Monday to determine whether the sheriff’s office is meeting the organization’s “best practice” standards. That team is made up of employees from other Michigan law enforcement agencies.

Between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday, the public is invited to provide comments to the assessors over the phone at 616.632.6102 or by email at KentSheriff@KentCountyMI.gov. Telephone comments are limited to five minutes each, the sheriff’s office said. They also must be directly addressing “the agency’s ability to comply with the Commission’s standards,” wrote the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

If you choose to provide your comment through mail, you may write to the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 3474 Alaiedon Pkwy, Suite 600, Okemos, MI 48864.

To be accredited by MLEAP, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office must comply with 108 standards. A copy of these can be found at the sheriff’s office at 701 Ball Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Accreditation is valid for three years, as long as the agency submits annual reports proving it is continuing to comply with the standards, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

