Kent car thief crashes into police car, barely misses pedestrian while escaping

Kent police say a suspected car thief intentionally bashed into a patrol car and nearly hit someone walking nearby.

On Monday afternoon, Kent PD Officer Burns was out patrolling when a stolen car on Kent Kangley Road passed by in the opposite direction. Officer Burns spun around and the driver of the stolen car quickly diverted into a parking lot.

Burns spotted the driver and parked behind the stolen car, which had three people inside. He then called for backup and threw a device under the rear tire to deflate it if the driver tried to leave.

Police said that’s exactly what the driver – a 29-year-old East Hill Kent man – tried to do. Officers said the suspect aggressively backed out of the parking space, intentionally slamming into the police car and another car.

The driver continued to back up regardless of his deflated tire and nearly hit a pedestrian as he pulled out onto the road. He then crashed into a home’s yard, jumped out, and ran off along with the two other passengers from the car.

Patrol officers reportedly set up a perimeter and called for a K9. By chance, the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian 1 helicopter was out and about, so they responded to take a bird’s eye view.

They quickly spotted the three suspects running into a wooded area near the YMCA and directed Kent police to the spot. The two passengers, women aged 32 and 33 from SeaTac and Federal Way, gave up after officers told them to come out of hiding.

The driver kept running and jumped some fences, but eventually got tired and gave up running.

He was arrested and booked into King County Jail on possession of a stolen vehicle, malicious mischief, felony eluding, reckless driving, vehicular assault, and hit-and-run charges. Both women were charged with obstructing.

According to Kent PD, the suspect told the arresting officer that normally he just flees in stolen cars because no one chases him.