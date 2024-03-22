New Kensington police searching for missing 11-year-old girl believed to be at special risk of harm

New Kensington police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Lunden Butler was last seen in the Alcoa Drive area on Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m., wearing black pants, a gray top and black Crocs.

Lunden is 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs 152 pounds.

Police believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or New Kensington police at 724-339-7533.

