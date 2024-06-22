New Kensington man accused of leaving loaded gun in reach of children

A New Kensington man is behind bars after police say he left a loaded gun where kids could reach it.

Agents responded to the home of Jarrell Miller, 38, on Friday morning as part of a drug investigation.

Court documents say officers found an illegal loaded gun under the couch where four kids were sitting.

Cocaine was found in Miller’s pockets, while drug paraphernalia and cash were found throughout the home.

Miller is facing multiple charges including endangering the welfare of children and illegally possessing a firearm.

He is due in court on July 11.

