Kennywood, Sandcastle, Idlewild & Soakzone kicking off hiring season with Saturday job fairs

Southwestern Pennsylvania’s three major theme parks are hiring for the 2024 season.

Kennywood, Sandcastle Water Park, and Idlewild & Soakzone are looking to hire more than 3,000 team members across the three properties.

Each park is hosting a job fair on Saturday to kick off the hiring season:

The Kennywood and Sandcastle job fairs will take place at the Kennywood Parkside Café from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Idlewild & Soakzone job fair takes place at the park’s A Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone who attends the job fairs will learn more about available positions, meet park teams and participate in open interviews.

The parks offer pay starting at $15 per hour, growth opportunities, flexible schedules and perks such as free admission or discounts on food and retail.

Online applications are available on the park websites.

Kennywood opens in April. Sandcastle and Idlewild & Soakzone both open in May.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Facebook, Instagram down in widespread outage Surveillance video released of man accused of sexual assaulting woman near Pitt campus 3 men accused of passing counterfeit $100 bills in Indiana County charged VIDEO: Road crews start work on Glenwood Bridge DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts