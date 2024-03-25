Kennywood, Phantom’s Revenge nominated again for USA Today 10Best polls

Kennywood has been nominated for the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards poll.

Kennywood Park was nominated again for Best Amusement Park in the USA Today 10Best poll. Phantom’s Revenge was nominated again for the Best Coaster in the country.

The USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards highlight attractions and businesses across the country. Both Kennywood and the Phantom finished in the top ten in their polls last year.

Votes for Kennywood Park can be cast here and votes for the Phantom’s Revenge can be cast here. Votes can be cast once per day through April 22.

The park is gearing up for Opening Day on Saturday, April 20.

